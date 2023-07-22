GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the incident of two Kuki women being paraded naked in Manipur, video of which went viral recently.

The viral video of the incident showed two Kuki women stripped naked, held and groped by a mob of Meitei men, and dragged to a field, where one of them was gang-raped.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called the incident as ‘horrendous’.

Taking to twitter, the Assam chief minister also shared recent sexual violence reports against women that took place in other states.

“The incident in Manipur is horrendous and the perpetrators will face the full wrath of law. Unfortunately, there is a clear pattern among the so-called liberals. The outrage is limited to the North East, while they will simply ignore equally brutal crimes elsewhere,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

“A family of four including a six-month-old infant was first murdered and burnt alive in Jodhpur on July 19th, 2023,” Sarma shared in the first report.

“A Dalit minor was gang-raped in front of her boyfriend in Jodhpur on 16th July 2023,” the second report read.

“A BJP Karyakarta alleged that TMC workers urinated on him after he lost the election on July 13 , 2023,” the third read.

“A BJP candidate alleged she was stripped and paraded nude by TMC workers on July 8, 2023,” Assam CM tweeted the fourth report.

“A minor tribal girl was gangraped by 8 people in Bihar on June 7, 2023,” he said in another tweet.

“A tribal woman was gangraped by 10 people in broad daylight on the road in Chaibasa, Jharkhand on October 20, 2022,” he added.