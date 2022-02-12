Ahead of the Assembly elections in Manipur, the state BJP unit has expelled its chief spokesperson Chongtham Bijoy Singh.

Bijoy Singh has been expelled by the BJP for six years.

Singh has been expelled by the BJP for “violating party rules and regulations”.

Chongtham Bijoy Singh had called BJP’s ally – the National People’s Party (NPP) a “parasite that had proved a menace” to the coalition government in Manipur.

Meanwhile, reacting to his expulsion from the party, Bijoy Singh said that the Manipur BJP president is working with vested interest.

“I was expelled without serving any show-cause notice. The expulsion was due to the vested interest of the state president,” Bijoy Singh said.

He added: “The BJP is indulging in use and throw culture, and it had expelled its senior leaders after having utilised their resources for years.”