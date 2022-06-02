Pathsala: A 65-year-old man has committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in lower Assam’s Bajali district.

The deceased, identified as ChittaranjanPatgiri, a resident of Muguria area near Pathsala town, was upset that his two sons were not getting jobs in Assam police despite repeated attempts.

Patgiri, who consumed a poisonous substance on Wednesday at his residence, died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital at Barpeta.

The observed family members rushed him to Swahid Madan Rawta Civil Hospital at Pathsala for treatment.

He was later shifted to Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital at Barpeta for better treatment, where they declared him dead.

The family members of Patgiri said he was depressed for some days after his two sons were unable to get jobs in the Assam police in the recently held recruitment exams

Meanwhile, the authority after completion of all the formalities and postmortem handed over the body to family members for the last rites.

Patgiri leaves behind his wife and two sons.