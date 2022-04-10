Guwahati: Union Minister Smriti Irani was on Sunday confronted by All India Mahila Congress president Netta D’Souza on a Guwahati-bound flight on the issue of inflation.



The two were on board a Guwahati-bound flight and the conversation took place as the plane landed at LGBI Airport in Guwahati.



D’Souza asked Irani about the rising prices of LPG to which the minister replied that the Centre has been helping the poor through various welfare programmes.



While the Mahila Congress president kept asking questions, Irani said that she was blocking everyone.



The conversation goes like, “Smritiji the rates of gas and petrol are rising”. To this Irani replied, “You are blocking the way for other passengers”.



D’Souza then said that “everyone is facing the problem” and Irani replied that the government is giving “free rations to the countrymen, free vaccines to 1.83 billion people.”



While the conversation was underway, Irani and D’Souza both started recording it on their mobile phones.



The Minister herself recorded the whole incident. D’Souza, however, alleged that she was not allowed to record the whole incident.



The Congress is up against the ruling BJP and has staged nationwide protests against the Centre over the constant rise in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, feritilizers and essential medicines.



