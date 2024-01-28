Guwahati: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal underlined the contribution of the revered king of Kamrup, Maharaj Prithu, and described his heroics in thwarting the advance of Afghan invader Bakhtiyar Khilji, the destroyer of the great Nalanda Vishwavidyalaya.

Minister Sonowal described Maharaj Prithu as the symbol of courage, and valour and a source of inspiration for ‘Asomiya‘.

The Minister said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a students’ hostel at Chandrapur in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday (January 27).

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sonowal said, “Under the glorious leadership of Maharaj Prithu, led an inspiring assault against the invasion of Afghan invader Bakhtiyar Khilji. Thanks to the grit, determination, courage, valour and military strategic genius of Maharaj Prithu Khilji was thrashed and was pushed back, ensuring the glory and respect of Assam. Maharaj Prithu is the source of inspiration and a symbol of courage and valour for the people of Assam.”

Minister Sonowal said that he felt deeply humbled to be at the event when the students’ hostel, named after Maharaj Prithu in his memory, is being inaugurated.

“I call upon the students to build a strong, self-reliant and proud India. We must build temples of ideas with education. Our dynamic demography, as well as a vibrant democracy, is our two strongest assets. The youth has to play a key role,” Minister Sonowal added.

The Union Minister further asked the students to learn the good from the glorious past and imbibe it in the modern context to build a smart society, adding, a healthy interaction between smart teachers and smart students will shape up a smart society.