Guwahati: Union minister for ports, shipping & waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday claimed that more than 170 countries of the world have given recognition to India’s Ayurveda as a traditional system of medicine.

“It was possible only because of the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Due to his initiative, the budget allocation for the Ministry of Ayush has been increased from Rs 14,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 4 lakh crore in 2024,” Sonowal said while launching four major initiatives to boost Ayush sector in the Northeast at a function held at Barsajai High School playground here on Friday.

A dedicated Panchakarma block, a first in the Northeast, was inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by Sonowal at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) here. A state-of-the-art Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry lab for Ayush, a first in the region, was also inaugurated & dedicated to the nation.

Sonowal also laid the foundation stones, virtually, for the permanent campus of the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy (RRIH) along with the Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre to come up at Azara on the outskirts of the city. The Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre is a first-of-its-kind centre in the country.

“Due to Modiji’s consistence effort, the World Health Organization (WHO) has set up the global centre of traditional medicine in India. More than 170 countries who have practised traditional medicine have their extensive office of traditional medicine in India,” Sonowal also said.

He also claimed that due to the efforts of Modi, the participation in the International Day of Yoga (IDY) has been increasing. In the last year, the IDY event held at UNO headquarters in New York, representatives of 191 countries participated.

More than 24.5 crore people took part in the IDY programmes, he said.

“Ayurveda was invented by our saints following thousands of years of hard study. During the Ram Ravana war, Hanauman used to treat injured Lakshmana with traditional medicine. Once it was a foretale, but it is now proven. We can’t deny it,” he added.

“We have to go for the scientific study of every leaf, and herb on their medicinal values to arrive at a scientific conclusion,” he said.

Sonowal also said we are looking for integration of Ayurveda and modern medicine system for which the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Ayush have been working jointly.

Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi ji, the traditional system of medicine has been revamped so that it adds strength to the healthcare delivery system in the country. Given the proven results of our rich healing systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy, Naturopathy and Sowa Rigpa, their centuries-old treatments must be incorporated into the modern medicinal practice.”

“This is going to result in a powerful integrated medicine that will heal both physical ailments and provide avenues for mental well-being. The new Panchakarma block as well as the state-of-the-art laboratories for Ayush are steps that will enable the Ayush healthcare delivery system in the region, which will be particularly beneficial for the people of Assam and the Northeast,” Sonowal remarked.

The foundation stones for the two buildings-‘Panchakarma Block’ and ‘Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry labs’-were laid by the Union minister less than two years ago on February 12, 2022, to boost capacity at Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Guwahati.

Adding further, the Union minister said, “Modi ji once said that our government ensures completion of projects that were started by us. Once the foundation stones are laid, it is evident that they are executed well within time so that they are dedicated to the nation.”

“The inauguration of ‘Panchakarma Block’ and ‘Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry’ lab are yet another example of how, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we continue to embark on this journey for swift development of initiatives, ensuring speedy growth,” he said.

“I would like to assure you that Modi ji’s leadership will inspire us to deliver the permanent campus of the Regional Research Centre for Homoeopathy as well as India’s first Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre is inaugurated within its stipulated time so that we continue our tradition,” he also said.

“We are also actively considering elevating the Central Ayurveda Research Institute into a national institute,” Sonowal further said.

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta, Lok Sabha MP Queen Ojha; Dispur MLA Atul Bora, and West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita also graced the occasion.