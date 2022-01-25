Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita has been appointed as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command.

Notably, Rana Pratap Kalita is first from Assam and Northeast as a whole, to have been appointed to such a senior position in the Army.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in as soon as the news of Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita being appointed as GOC-in-C of Easter Command broke.

“Congratulations and best wishes to Lt Gen Rana P Kalita on taking over as General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, Fort Williams, Kolkata. A first for any Assamese or a North-Easterner. We’re proud of your achievement and wish for many such milestones ahead,” Assam police DG Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

“A proud moment for every Assamese. Congratulations and best wishes to Lt Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita on taking over as GoC-in-Chief, Eastern Command at Fort Williams, Kolkata. May you have a successful tenure ahead,” union minister and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Lt General Kalita takes over charge from current GOC-in-C of Eastern Command Lt General Manoj Pande as the latter has been appointed as the next vice chief of Army staff, succeeding Lt General CP Mohanty on his superannuation on January 31.

Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita hails from Rangia town in Assam.

He is an alumni of Sainik School Goalpara, Assam.

He was an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Lt General Rana Pratap Kaita was commissioned in 9 Kumaon Regiment in 1984.

He had commanded the 3 Corps and was also the Chief of Staff of Eastern Command before being appointed as Director General – Manpower Planning and Personnel Services at Army Headquarters.

Lt General Kalita is a recipient of Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM) and Vishisht Sena Medal (VSM).