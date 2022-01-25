Union minister Kiren Rijiju has stated that the safety and safe return of the ‘abducted’ Arunachal Pradesh boy is the top priority of the government.

“…safety and safe return of our young Arunachal Pradesh youth is the priority,” Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday evening.

He added: “We are constantly following the case from the day one. I appeal everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts.”

Rijiju further informed that personal details and photo of the ‘abducted’ Arunachal Pradesh youth has been shared with the Chinese PLA for ascertaining corroborating the identity.

“Response from the Chinese side is awaited,” union law minster Kiren Rijiju said.

It was alleged by two top politicians from Arunachal Pradesh – BJP MP Tapir Gao and Congress MLA Ninong Ering – that Miram Tarom, hailing from Zido village in Upper Siang district, was allegedly abducted by the Chinese PLA.

Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh shares an international boundary with China.

Rijiju also gave an update on the sequence of progress made in the matter thus far.

“Some people reported that Chinese PLA had taken him into their custody. Since the individual was missing from area close to LAW, Indian Army immediately approached Chinese side on 19 January 2022, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or PLA has taken him in their custody,” Rijiju said.

He added: “Chinese side assured that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol. Later on 20 January 2022, Chinese Side intimated that they had found a boy on their side and requester for further details to establish the identity.”