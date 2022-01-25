DIBRUGARH: Apun Tarom, father of Arunachal Pradesh boy Miriam Tarom, who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese PLA has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take necessary steps to bring back his son from China.

“I urged PM Modi to take steps to bring back my son from the clutches of Chinese PLA. He was abducted by PLA from Indian Territory. I request the government of India to take the necessary steps to bring back my son at the earliest,” Apun Tarom said.

“If the government failed to bring back my son, then our family members and villagers will crossover the border and go to Chinese PLA camp to bring back my son. We don’t know what they have done with my son…he is alive or not,” said Apun Tarom.

“We are waiting for him and today seven days have passed but still we have no information of him. We cannot wait for more time,” he said.

Eyewitness Johnny Yuing, who went with Miriam Tarom on that day, said, “I went with Miriam for hunting at Siyangla area but due to darkness we cannot proceed but suddenly Chinese PLA came and taken Miriam in their captivity. They chased me but I managed to flee from the area.”

“I informed the nearest Indian Army check post about the abduction. The next day I returned to Tuting and informed Miriam family members and Indian Army camp at Tuting. I appealed to our government to take the necessary steps for the safe release of my friend Miriam,” he said.

Chinese Army on Sunday revealed that they have found a missing Indian boy from Arunachal Pradesh.

It was suspected that the 17-year-old Arunachal Pradesh boy Miriam Tarom of Zido was abducted by the Chinese PLA.

On January 19, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao claimed that a 17-year-old youth was abducted from inside the Indian Territory.

Gao claimed that the youth was ‘abducted’ from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district.

Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh shares an international boundary with China. People from Arunachal Pradesh go to the interior areas along the border for hunting.