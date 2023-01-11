Imphal: The Liangmai tribes especially the sports lovers residing in Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland gathered and exchanged vows for oneness, peace, and the betterment of sporting events amidst prayers led by the Manipur chief Minister N Biren Singh at Oklong village, Manipur’s Senapati district on Wednesday.

A total of 59 men’s football teams, women footballers and volleyball players from these states will fight for different titles at the 27th sports meet 2023 of Liangmai Sports Association.

Many sports talents are waiting to be discovered from the hill districts of Manipur, says Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh while inaugurating the event. The meet was held under the theme, “Assam, Manipur and Nagaland – excel for glory,” would be concluded on January 26,

Also Read: Assam: Jio’s True 5G services launched in Guwahati

“Feeling blessed on being greeted by such joyful and friendly villagers and receiving a warm welcome as we arrived to attend the 27th sports meet 2023 of Liangmai Sports Association at Oklong Village, Senapati district today,” the CM twitted.

CM N Biren Singh who started his career as a footballer said that to the improvement of football skills at the grassroots level, the state government will construct 21 football grounds in the Senapati district. Besides, an indigenous sports stadium would also be constructed at the cost of Rs 7 crores at Senapati district headquarters. Asserting that there is no caste and creeds in the sports, the chief minister said that an artificial sports football turf ground would also be constructed in the district.

He also donated Rs 2 lakhs from his discretionary fund for the sports meet a success.

Also Read: Manipur: 2 poachers, one trader nabbed with dead migratory waterfowl

Notably, the Liangmai tribe inhabits Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur states of Northeast India. Their villages are mostly spread across Peren district in Nagaland and Tamenglong, Senapati in Manipur. There are also a few villages in Dimapur, Nagaland, Imphal East, and Imphal West districts. The Liangmais are the main inhabitants and dominate in Tening town, a sub-division of Peren district of Nagaland state, and Tamei town, a sub-division of the Tamenglong district of Manipur state.