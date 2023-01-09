GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that Left historians ‘distorted’ the Indian history by overlooking kings who defeated the Mughals.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Left historians of ‘distorting’ Indian history by making it a tale of defeats and submissions.

The Assam chief minister, on Sunday, said that history of India should be rewritten to record the nation’s victories.

“The Left historians always distorted India’s history by projecting Bharat as a defeated community,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“They (Left historians) overlooked the kings and heroes, who defeated and resisted the Mughals successfully,” the Assam CM claimed.

Also read: Assam: Eviction drive to be undertaken in Lakhimpur to clear 500 hectares of forest land

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma med this statement while addressing the 28th state convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Gauhati Commerce College in Guwahati.

Addressing the convention, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that students’ power is the mightiest power which corresponds to the power of the nation.

Hailing the ABVP, the Assam chief minister said that the students’ body has always strived to work for nation building and creating youth leaders based on the ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

The Assam chief minister also said that the convention should discuss ways for creating a robust foundation of a strong economy and a foundation for Atmanirbhar Bharat.