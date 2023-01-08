LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district administration in Assam is all set to undertake a massive eviction drive to clear 500 hectares of forest land.

The eviction drive in Lakhimpur district of Assam will be carried out on Tuesday (January 10).

A mock drill for smooth conduction of the eviction drive in Lakhimpur district of Assam on January 10 was conducted on Sunday.

According to reports, 500 hectares of forest land in Adhasona and Mohaghuli villages of Lakhimpur district in Assam will be cleared on January 10.

The eviction drive will be carried out to clear encroached lands of Pava reserve forest in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

Over 700 families had allegedly encroached into the lands of Pava reserve forest in Lakhimpur district of Assam over the last decade.

The alleged illegal settlers include people from different parts of Assam, as well as those displace due to floods and erosion.

Notably, administration of different districts in Assam have been conducting eviction drives ever since the Himanta Biswa Sarma, took over charge as the chief minister of the state.

On December 19 last year, the Nagaon district administration in Assam conducted a massive eviction drive to evict around 5000 alleged encroachers from government lands in Batadrava.