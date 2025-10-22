Guwahati: As Assam reels from escalating protests demanding justice for the mysterious death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi unleashed a blistering attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, demanding his immediate resignation to quell the unrest.

Gogoi directly confronted the Chief Minister on social media: “If your resignation can end the agitations in Assam, why don’t you resign immediately, Himanta Biswa Sarma?”

Speaking to the media, Sarma earlier today said, “If I resign today, 50% of the protests will end immediately. And if Gaurav Gogoi is made Chief Minister, the remaining 50% will also stop.”

Gogoi’s ultimatum arrives at a boiling point in the statewide agitation sparked by Garg’s tragic demise on September 19, 2025, while swimming off a Singapore island hours before a scheduled performance at a Northeast India Festival.

The 52-year-old cultural icon, revered as the “Voice of Assam” for his soul-stirring melodies and social activism, was found unresponsive under suspicious circumstances, igniting widespread outrage and conspiracy theories.

A 9-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Sarma’s government has arrested seven individuals, including Garg’s cousin and suspended police officer Sandipan Garg, manager Siddharth Sharma, event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta, and two personal security officers – Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya .

Despite these developments, protesters accuse the administration of shielding key accused linked to political figures, fueling demands for a transparent, time-bound probe.

The agitation has snowballed into a massive movement, blending grief with fury. On October 14, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged statewide sit-ins across district headquarters, with placards reading “We Want Justice for Zubeen Garg” and “Punish the Guilty.”

Violence erupted on October 15 outside Baksa Central Jail, where an angry mob hurled stones at police vehicles transporting five accused, prompting a lathi-charge that injured several, including journalists and personnel. Thousands gathered in Guwahati and Kokrajhar on October 19 for tribute rallies marking one month since Garg’s death, featuring signature campaigns and vows to intensify the fight.

Digital campaigns, led by figures like actress Amrita Gogoi, have amplified the call with hashtags like #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days, drawing global Assamese expatriates into the fray.

In a sharp riposte earlier today, Chief Minister Sarma dismissed the protests as “politically driven,” insisting they have “strayed from their purpose” and are orchestrated by opportunistic elements who only “surfaced after Zubeen’s death” despite previously criticizing him.

Addressing the Baksa violence, Sarma appealed to fleeing youths to return, promising no reprisals for cooperation and vowing a “fast-track” judicial process: “The government’s commitment to truth and justice remains absolute.

We will honour Zubeen’s memory not with violence, but with the music, peace, and unity he always stood for.” He refuted misinformation, such as claims of tree-felling at sites linked to Garg, and reiterated that the judiciary would correct any governmental missteps.