New Delhi: At least four passengers were killed and 22 injured when a bus they were travelling in caught fire on Friday near Katra in Jammu.

According to reports, the incident took place near Kharmal, when the bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims was on its way from Katra to Jammu.

Katra is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the initial probe does not point to the use of any explosive.

As per preliminary details, the fire broke out from the engine and soon engulfed the whole bus, sending the onboard passengers into a frenzy.

The police said the forensic experts were immediately rushed to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Fire tenders and a forensic team were immediately rushed to the spot. The fire has been successfully doused, as per the latest reports.

Three passengers have been referred for specialized treatment after sustaining severe burn injuries.