Assam Career RKB Law College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in RKB Law College Assam in 2025.

Dr. Rohini Kanta Barua (RKB) Law College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professors in Law in 2025. The Dr. Rohini Kanta Barua Law College came into being in the year 1976. It came up as an outcome of a public meeting of the citizens of Dibrugarh held on 20/06/1976 with Shri Pramode Kumar Das, B.L. in the chair as ‘Dibrugarh Law College’. The core objective of setting up the institution was ‘to create a new avenue at Dibrugarh for imparting legal education’. The College is in the heart of the Dibrugarh town. It is permanently under Dibrugarh University and has approval of the Bar Council of India, New Delhi. On 04/02/1994, the Dibrugarh Law College got the name of ‘Dr.Rohini Kanta Barua Law College’ as late Muktalata Barua wife of Dr. Rohini Kanta Barua, a well known name in scientific research of high order and academic excellence donated the land and building (present administrative wing) to the College to commemorate the illustrious name of her husband. Since then, Dr. Rohini Kanta Barua Law College did not look and is aiming in improving the facilities for students one after another as per requirement of the Bar Council of India. Dr. R.K.B. Law College offers a rich environment for studying law and prepares students to enter into legal profession through Three Year LL.B and Five Year Integrated BBA,LL.B Programme. A good number of students passing out of this College are doing well in different Bars of the State, Judiciary and also in other fields and thus contributing to the society at large.

Name of post :

Assistant Professor in Law (Permanent)

Assistant Professor in Law (Contractual)

No. of posts :

Assistant Professor in Law (Permanent) : 2

Assistant Professor in Law (Contractual) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Master Degree in Law with minimum of 55% of marks from any UGC recognized institution.

2. Preference shall be given to candidate having specialization in Business Law.

3. Preference shall be given to candidate having teaching experience.

Selection Procedure :

Interested and eligible candidates may appear in the walk-in-interview on 17/07/2025 from 11 a.m. onwards at the office of the Principal of Dr. Rohini Kanta Barua Law College, Dibrugarh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview along with an application and C.V., self attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any).

They must also bring the original certificate for verification.

Probation period, service conditions, & pay scale shall be as per rules of the college.

Candidate must pay an amount of Rs. 500/- (Five Hundred) only as Registration fee on the date of interview. They won’t get TA and DA for appearing in interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here