Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Executive Engineer (Civil) in 2025.

Name of post : Executive Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level-11 as per 7th CPC (Rs.67700 -208700)

Qualification & Experience :

Officers under the Central/State/UT Governments/ Universities/ Statutory/Autonomous Bodies or also Research and Development Organizations.

i) Holding analogous posts on regular basis.

Or

ii) Assistant Engineer (Civil) with 5 years regular service altogether in the grade pay of Rs. 5400/-

Or

Junior Engineer (Civil) with 7 years of regular service altogether in the grade pay of Rs. 4600/-

How to apply :

The candidates who fulfill the above qualifications/eligibility criteria may submit their application in the prescribed proforma at Annexure-I through proper channel to Asst. Administrative Officer (i/c), All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati, Changsari, Kamrup, Assam – 781101.

The envelope containing the application(s) should also be superscripted “Application for the Post of

on Deputation”.

While forwarding their applications, it may also be ensured that the particulars of the candidates are verified and that they fulfill the eligibility conditions.

Duly attested photocopies of all the necessary documents and up to date Confidential Reports (at least for the latest 05 years) may also be enclosed with the applications. It may also be clearly stated that no vigilance/disciplinary proceedings are pending or contemplated against the candidates concerned. Applications without Vigilance Clearance and attested copies of CR Dossiers will not be considered for deputation post.

The last date for receipt of completed application on the prescribed proforma along with required documents also is 1st August,2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here