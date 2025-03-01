Guwahati: Bhutan is poised to get its first-ever railway connection, thanks to a completed detailed project report (DPR) by Indian Railways.

The proposed 69.04-kilometer line will link Kokrajhar in Assam, India, to Gelephu, Bhutan, according to a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 3,500 crore, has completed its final location survey, and the DPR awaits approval. It will feature six new stations: Balajan, Garubhasa, Runikhata, Shantipur, Dadgiri, and Gelephu. The infrastructure will include significant bridges, viaducts, and road crossings.

“The proposed railway line will significantly strengthen India-Bhutan relations by enhancing trade, tourism and cultural exchanges,” the NFR spokesperson stated.

“It will also improve connectivity, providing Bhutan with its first-ever railway link, facilitating seamless transportation,” he added.

The railway is expected to boost the Bodoland Territorial Region as a trade and transit hub, benefiting local economies.

The project aligns with India’s “Act East Policy” and “Neighbourhood First Policy,” emphasizing regional cooperation.