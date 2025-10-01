Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across parts of Northeast India, Eastern states, and coastal Gujarat in the coming days, while warning of unusually warm nights across Northwest India until October 4.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience heavy showers on October 3.

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between October 3 and 4, and Gangetic West Bengal on October 2 and 3.

The department has also forecast heavy rainfall in Bihar from October 3 to 5 and in Odisha on October 2.

The weather agency attributed this wet spell to a well-marked low-pressure area currently hovering over the Gulf of Kutch and surrounding regions, which will continue to bring rain to coastal Saurashtra and Kutch between September 30 and October 2.

The IMD has advised authorities in Assam and Meghalaya to remain alert, as heavy rainfall could trigger localised flooding, waterlogging, and disruptions in low-lying areas.

Farmers and residents in vulnerable districts should take necessary precautions to protect crops and ensure personal safety.

The IMD classifies heavy rain as between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, while very heavy rainfall ranges from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm, and extremely heavy rainfall exceeds 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

While the east and northeast brace for rainfall, northwestern India is witnessing night temperatures 3–5°C above normal, a trend expected to persist until October 4.

This anomaly in minimum temperatures could affect sleep quality, energy demand, and overall comfort during early October.

In the national capital, intermittent rain and thunderstorms are likely until October 2, followed by partly cloudy skies on October 3.

IMD forecasts light to moderate rain with wind gusts up to 50 km/h for Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures will range between 34°C and 36°C, while the minimum will remain above the seasonal average.

On October 1, Delhi may see light morning drizzle, with daytime highs of 33–35°C and nighttime temperatures around 25–27°C.

Meteorologists expect similar conditions on October 2, with light rain and mild nights. They project both day and night temperatures to settle 1–2°C above normal by October 3.

In the last 24 hours, isolated locations in the Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan recorded heavy rainfall (7–11 cm).