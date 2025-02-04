Digboi: Resembling bollywood movie scene featuring gang war, a street fight took place between two vested groups at Lekhapani in Assam’s Tinsukia district around 150 meters away from the police station.

The road fight between the two groups allegedly involving in illegal coal trade in the locality occurred on broad day light on Monday afternoon.

Sources informed that the brawl was the outcome of a meeting that failed to yield mutual agreement between the two parties on illegal mining within Lekhapani jurisdiction being carried out unabated under the noose of local police.

The footage depicts both the hostile groups chasing and assaulting each other along the road with no security personnel seen anywhere close by to restrain.

Meanwhile taking strong cognizance, SP Tinsukia IPS Abhijit Gurav told that cases from both the parties have been accepted and proper investigation is afoot.

‘Sulfa cadres and local residents of the area have allegedly assaulted each other following a provocative situations inflammed earlier between both the groups’, added the top cop.

‘We have detained suspects from both the parties and detail interrogation is being carried out’, he added.

It is pertinent to add here that the coal- centric scuffle among the miners, traders and transporters is nothing new to the place.

Minning coal block/ SIMs have always been the bone of contention among the competitors in the coal black market.

However, what is the most unfortunate aspect is the outbreak of a gang-war like situations along the road that too within the close proximity of the local police station in broad day light.

As per sources, a BJP leader was reportedly injured during the incident.