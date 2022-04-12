A Chinook helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has set a record by flying non-stop from Chandigarh to Jorhat in Assam.

The Chinook helicopter set a record for the longest non-stop helicopter sortie by flying for seven-and-half hours from Chandigarh to Jorhat in Assam.

The Chinook helicopter of the Indian Air Force covered a distance of 1910 kilometres to set the record for longest non-stop helicopter sortie.

“IAF’s Chinook helicopter undertook the longest non-stop helicopter sortie in India, flying from Chandigarh to Jorhat (Assam). The 1910 kms route was completed in 7 hrs 30 min and made possible by capabilities of Chinook along with operational planning and execution by the IAF,” the Indian Air Force said.

Also read: Assamese will always get first priority: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on ‘imposition’ of Hindi

The Chinook is a heavy-lift helicopter that is among the heaviest lifting Western helicopters.

Its name, Chinook, is from the Native American Chinook people of Oregon and Washington state.

Capable of a top speed of 170 knots (200 mph; 310 km/h), upon its introduction to service in 1962, the helicopter was considerably faster than contemporary 1960s utility helicopters and attack helicopters, and is still one of the fastest helicopters in the world.

Improved and more powerful versions of the Chinook have also been developed since its introduction.