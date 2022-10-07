Guwahati: Parts of the Northeast are set to experience their first major post-monsoon season rain during the next five days.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation lies over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal in middle tropospheric levels.

Further, another cyclonic circulation lies over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, with a trough running from this system to the central parts of north Uttar Pradesh across Telangana, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh.

Under the combined influence of these systems, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains along with isolated heavy falls (64.5 mm-115.5 mm), thunderstorms and lightning are possible over the Northeast for the next five days, Weather Channel reported.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya will experience these conditions from Friday to next Tuesday (October 7-11), whereas Mizoram and Tripura will experience the rain spell between Sunday and Tuesday (October 9-11).

Therefore, these states will be placed on a yellow watch during their respective heavy rainfall days.

This IMD advisory urges the residents to ‘be updated’ on the local weather situation and plan accordingly.

Similar conditions will also be witnessed in the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 7 and 8.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from the northwestern parts of the country.

Normally, its exit from the northeastern region begins around October 10; but judging from the rate of withdrawal thus far, it may get slightly delayed this year.

As for the seasonal precipitation, the northeastern region collectively recorded below-average rainfall during the four monsoon months from June to September.

The combined monsoon rain figure for East and Northeast India stands at 1124.8 mm — 18% below their long-period monsoon average of 1367.3 mm.

Within the Northeast, the Assam-Meghalaya subdivision recorded 1600.7 mm rain (9% deficit), the N.M.M.T. states registered 943.2 mm of precipitation (28% deficit) and Arunachal Pradesh received 1430.3 mm (15% deficit).

On the other hand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim enjoyed precisely ‘normal’ seasonal rains at 1887.1 mm.