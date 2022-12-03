Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to provide an additional amount of Rs 5 crore to Assam Agitation Welfare Trust, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

Chief Minister Sarma announced this at a meeting of Assam Agitation Welfare Trust at Dispur on Saturday.

The Assam Agitation Welfare Trust was formed with an initial corpus of Rs 5 crore.

With the addition of another Rs 5 crore, as per the Chief Minister’s directive, it would have a total of Rs 10 crore at its disposal.

This amount would be utilised to provide various relief measures to family members of martyrs of Assam Agitation and those grievously injured in it, said a statement issued by the CMO.

Chief Minister Sarma also directed the Assam Accord Implementation department to make an online database of those who were hit by bullets or were seriously injured during their participation in the Assam Agitation.

Minister of Assam Accord Implementation Department Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, All Assam Students Union (AASU) chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjee, AASU president Dipanka Nath several senior officials took part in the meeting.