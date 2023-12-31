Guwahati: After a distinguished four-decade career serving India, Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, the outgoing General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Command, retired today amidst a warm homecoming in Guwahati, Assam.

Along with his wife, Nisha Kalita, he was felicitated by the fraternity of Assamese Military Officers at the Lavanya Complex in Borjhar for his exemplary service.

Lt General Kalita thanked God for granting him the opportunity to serve as a “foot soldier” of the Indian Army, his parents and teachers for instilling values of honesty and integrity, and his superiors, peers, and subordinates for their guidance and support throughout his career.

He also specifically acknowledged the crucial roles played by the 9 Kumaon regiment, where he was commissioned, and the 13 Rashtriya Rifles, which he commanded, in his professional development.

Looking ahead to his second innings, General Kalita sought continued support from his well-wishers and friends.

His family plans to settle down in Guwahati, reconnecting with their roots and embracing a new chapter in their lives.

He urged youth from Assam to consider joining the Armed Forces, stating, “As I hang my uniform today, I do so with the belief that the spirit of service will continue to inspire generations to come. I, therefore, call upon the bright and talented youth of Assam to join the Armed Forces and contribute to the nation’s security and glory.”