Guwahati: The Assam government has declared April 22, 2022 (day of poll) as a public holiday in Guwahati for the ensuing Guwahati Municipal Corporation Election, 2022.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls will be held on April 22 and the counting of votes will take place on April 24.

All the government and non-government offices, educational institutions and business establishments including banks, tea gardens and industries, etc. within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Area will remain closed on account of this Public Holiday under the NI act, said an official statement.

Over 7.96 lakh voters are registered to exercise their voting rights in the GMC election. In a landmark step, half of the total 60 seats have been reserved for women.