GUWAHATI: Master of Arts (MA) students of the political science department of the Gauhati University have condemned the “threatening remarks” by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Professor Akhil Ranjan Dutta, a faculty at the prestigious varsity.

“We the students, Master of Arts (M.A), Department of Political Science, Gauhati University strongly condemn and reject the remarks and allegations of the honourable Chief Minister of Assam that he delivered in a press meet on 21/01/2024 regarding our professor Dr Akhil Ranjan Dutta,” a statement from the students stated.

“Honourable Chief Minister’s allegation on Prof Dutta being irregular in delivering lectures to the class doesn’t hold any merit as we, the direct students of Prof Dutta confirm that his dedication, punctuality, discipline, rapport with students, and intellectual contributions are well known and admired by the students fraternity,” the statement added.

It further said: “We also condemn the threatening remark of the honourable Chief Minister on the literary and intellectual works and contributions of Prof Dutta in the days to come. We consider this as an obstacle in our academic freedom and teaching-learning process.”

The MA students of the political science department of the Gauhati University also “earnestly urge the honourable Chief Minister to withdraw his remarks and allegations at the earliest”.

Also read: Assam CM asks Gauhati University to initiate action against faculty for criticizing him

It may be mentioned here that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written to Gauhati University authorities to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Professor Akhil Ranjan Dutta, accusing him of criticizing the chief minister for his ‘offensive’ remarks about renowned scholar Dr Hiren Gohain.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has faced criticism for his alleged derogatory comments directed at Dr Hiren Gohain, a respected scholar from the state.

A number of prominent figures, including Akhil Ranjan Dutta, a political science professor at Gauhati University, have condemned Sarma’s ‘highly offensive’ statements.

“I have directed the Gauhati University Vice Chancellor to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Professor Akhil Ranjan Dutta. As a faculty member, he frequently criticizes the chief minister, which is unacceptable.

“There are codes of conduct that must be adhered to. A university professor cannot express anything without limitations. The Assam government pays salaries to university faculties,” said Sarma during a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday.

Sarma said that the Civil Service Conduct Rules should be applied to professors who criticize the chief minister.

“We will introduce legislation to address this issue in the upcoming Assembly session,” Sarma added.