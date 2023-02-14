Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court today granted anticipatory bail to certain accused in different matters booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 r/w the POCSO Act.

The Court observed that these are not matters which require custodial interrogation and that child marriage is a bad idea, but that the Court will give its views when the right time comes.

The Court also asked the state why Section 376 IPC was added to the case and remarked that ‘weird allegations’ were made in the case.

Justice Suman Shyam, who heard the cases, stated, “If marriage is taking place in violation of the Law, the law will take its own course. We will only consider if immediate custodial interrogation is required or not. At this moment, this court thinks that these are not matters for custodial interrogation.”

He observed, “We will ask them to appear and record their statements. These are not NDPS, smuggling, or stolen property cases. We are not acquitting anyone here. No one is preventing you to probe.”

The Court further added that it is causing havoc in the private life of people, there are children, there are family members and old people.

The accused have been asked to appear and record their statements. The Court will see if they are convicted or not.