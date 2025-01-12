Assam: In a recent legal matter regarding the delimitation notice for Gaon Panchayats in Assam, multiple writ petitions were filed, claiming violations of the Assam Panchayat Act and its regulations during the delimitation process.

The petitioners sought interim relief to stop the ongoing delimitation process and cancel the final list.

The Gauhati High Court heard arguments from both the petitioners and the state respondents, including the Advocate General and the State Election Commission.

The court clarified that its December 17, 2024, orders applied only to the petitioners involved in nine specific writ petitions and did not affect other pending cases.

Recognizing the constitutional duty to conduct Panchayat elections within the required timeline, the court also addressed new writ petitions that raised similar concerns.

Several new petitions filed during the hearing were acknowledged, with each to be examined individually based on its merits.

The court set a new case, WP(C) No. 48/2025, for further consideration and issued notices to the concerned parties.

Despite ongoing legal challenges and issues related to the delimitation of Gaon Panchayats, the court’s ruling allows the Panchayat election process in Assam to move forward.