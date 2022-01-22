Former Congress MLA from Assam Madan Kalita passed away due to a heart attack in Guwahati on Friday night. He was 69.

Kalita complained of chest pain around midnight and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Kalita leaves behind his wife Charu Kalita, two daughters and a son besides a host of relatives.

He was elected as an MLA from Nalbari constituency in 2001 on a Congress ticket.

The former Congress MLA also served as the president of the Nalbari District Congress Committee.

In the 2006 Assembly elections, Kalita was denied a ticket by the Congress party.

He unsuccessfully contested the Assam Assembly elections from the Nalbari constituency in 2006 and 2011.

Born in 1953 at Sathamow village in Nalbari, Kalita completed his graduation from Cotton College in 1972.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora has condoled the demise of the former legislator.

“We are shocked to hear the news of the demise of Nalbari District Congress Committee’s former president, former MLA Madan Kalita! We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” Bora said in a tweet.