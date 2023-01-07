Guwahati: Former Assam minister and senior Congress leader Nazrul Islam passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on Saturday. He was 73.

Islam leaves behind his wife Aziza Nazrul and son Asif Mohammad Nazar, who is a Congress MLA from the Laharighat constituency and a daughter.

Family sources said Islam breathed his last around 12.15 pm on Saturday at Health City Hospital in Guwahati.

He was admitted to the hospital on Friday after his oxygen level dropped precariously.

Born in 19 49 at Ulubari in Assam’s Morigaon district, Islam was a minister for three terms from 2002 to 2016 in the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government.

He served as Food and Civil Supplies and Cooperative Minister in the Tarun Gogoi government.

Islam, a physician turned politician, was an alumnus of Gauhati Medical College (GMC).

He was elected on a Congress ticket as an MLA from the Laharighat Assembly constituency for five consecutive terms from 1996 to 2021.

Islam did not contest the 2021 Assembly polls due to ill health.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, APCC president Bhupen Bora and leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia have condoled the demise of the veteran politician.