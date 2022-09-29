Guwahati: The Assam government once again failed to file the detailed affidavit before the Gauhati High Court on alleged fake encounters by the state police since May last year.

Hearing the case on July 29, a division bench of Chief Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya and justice Soumitra Saikia directed that a detailed affidavit should be filed by Secretary (Home) or Additional Secretary (Home).

The bench had directed Assam’s Advocate General Devajit Saikia to file the detailed affidavit within six weeks.

However, the Assam government failed to submit the affidavit before the court during this period.

During the hearing of the case on Thursday, advocate General Devajit Saikia informed the court that the government would file the affidavit by Friday.

The court will again hear the matter on November 14.

At least 54 accused died and over 100 were injured in police firing while allegedly trying to escape custody since May last year.

Supreme Court lawyer Arif Jwadder, who is the petitioner of the case, submitted before the Gauhati high court that 80 incidents of fake encounters had happened in the state since May 2021 and resulted in 28 deaths and left 48 injured.