Guwahati: In yet another setback for the Congress, former Assam Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora joined Trinamool Congress hours after he announced his resignation from the party on Sunday.

Ripun Bora joined the TMC in Kolkata in the presence of senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

“Delighted to welcome Shri @ripunbora, Former Minister of Panchayat & Rural Development, Minister of Education in Assam, former Rajya Sabha MP & former President of Assam Pradesh Congress committee! He joined us today in the presence of Shri @abhishekaitc,” TMC said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Ripun Bora sent his letter of resignation to AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

In his resignation letter, Bora alleged that the leaders of the Congress party are fighting each other for their vested interests.

“During the past couple of years the way BJP, the symbol of communal and decisive forces is growing across the country and it is a serious threat to the democracy, constitution and secularism and economy of our country.

“But instead of fighting and unitedly and aggressively to prevent BJP at this critical juncture of the country, the leaders of this grand old Congress party at different levels are fighting each other for their vested interest. This has given BJP ample advantages to grow in every nook and corner on one hand and another, demoralizing millions of congress workers of the country,” Ripun Bora stated in his letter.

He alleged that due to continuous inner fight by a section of senior-most leaders of Assam PCC, people lost faith in Congress and did not give a mandate to the party to form the government.

Bora also blamed the APCC leader for his defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls.

“…t is very unfortunate that some of my party leaders played role in such a manner which paved the way for the BJP to win in both the Rajya Sabha seats,” Ripun Bora mentioned.

“I am very pained to inform you that it is an open secret in Assam that instead of fighting against BJP, a section of senior-most leaders of Assam PCC has been maintaining secret understanding with BP government mainly with the Chief Minister,” he added.