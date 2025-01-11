Eight charged with rape and murder of 19-year-old in Assam

Guwahati: A 19-year-old woman in Cachar district of Assam, was allegedly raped and murdered last Monday.

The victim was allegedly poisoned by her boyfriend and his family members in Kandigram, Cachar.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s family, she was in a relationship with a man named Saiful Uddin.

Saiful was a resident of Tintikari village, Katigorah. He reportedly took the victim with him promising of marriage and took her away on last Saturday.

Once at his house, she was allegedly raped, assaulted by Saiful’s family, and forced to drink poison. After the assault, the family allegedly discarded her on the street but later took her to Katigorah Model Hospital when they realized the situation was worsening. They abandoned her at the hospital.

The victim’s family arrived and, seeing her critical condition, she was transferred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where she died on Monday. Before her death, she reportedly named her attackers to her mother.

A case has been filed against eight individuals, including her boyfriend Saiful Uddin, for rape and murder at the Katigorah police station. While an investigation is underway, no arrests have been made yet.