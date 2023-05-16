GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to link every assembly constituency in the state to only one revenue circle to streamline administration.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (May 16).

Presently, assembly seats in Assam are linked to the district headquarters with one district having several circles and constituencies under its purview.

”Every constituency is getting linked to just one revenue circle to streamline administration,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also read: Assam CID to probe case against deceased SI Junmoni Rabha

The Assam CM added: “This is being done to synchronise both revenue and developmental works.”

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the second day of the 5th deputy commissioners’ conference in Tinsukia.

The Assam CM said that a deputy commissioner must spend time on overall progress in the district concerned, instead of getting involved in routine administrative works.

”The DCs should function as chief secretary of the district and focus on development parameters,” the Assam chief minister said.

“Guardian ministers to function as chief minister of a district,” the Assam CM added.