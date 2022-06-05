Guwahati: Guwahati police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly stealing a music system from the escort vehicle of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The arrested man has been identified as Sahabuddin Ali, a resident of Barpeta district. Police said Ali is a driver by profession.

The stolen music system was later recovered from the possession of Ali.

City Police has registered a case against him under relevant sections of the IPC. Currently he is being interrogated.

He will be produced before the Kamrup CJM’s court on Monday.

