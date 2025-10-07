Guwahati: On the occasion of State Adjutant Day, Assam observed the importance of one of its most iconic yet often misunderstood bird species, the Greater Adjutant Stork, locally known as Hargila.

A symbolic photograph taken at Pahuguri in Sivasagar was featured in this year’s awareness campaign, emphasizing the need for conservation efforts and empathy toward this rare bird, frequently labeled “ugly” but globally regarded as “nature’s cleaner.”

Speaking on the occasion, Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu said,

“Don’t call me ugly, call the cleaner. On the occasion of State Adjutant Day, I extend heartfelt greetings to all nature lovers who continue their tireless efforts for the conservation of this rare bird species through my photograph taken at Pahuguri in Sivasagar.”

He also noted that during the 71st Wildlife Week 2025, the Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department placed a special focus on the protection of the Greater Adjutant and raising public awareness about its ecological importance.

According to Forest Department officials, the week-long observance aims to generate awareness about the importance of preserving the Hargila’s habitat, food sources, and nesting trees.

“We often misunderstand these birds because of their looks, but they are vital to our ecosystem. They clean up carcasses and maintain environmental hygiene,” said an official.

Environmentalists and conservationists across Assam participated in the campaign through both social media and local events.

A volunteer from a local NGO working in Kamrup district remarked:

“The Hargila is not just a bird; it is a symbol of resilience and coexistence. Protecting it means protecting our biodiversity.”

Once critically endangered, the Greater Adjutant Stork is now gradually recovering, thanks to community-based conservation initiatives in Kamrup, Sivasagar, and Nagaon districts.

Wildlife experts credit events like Adjutant Day and Wildlife Week with helping shift public attitudes and encouraging community involvement, especially among women, in protecting nesting sites.

As part of the ongoing celebrations, the minister urged the public to commit to protecting the species in the long term.

“On this day dedicated to one of our most remarkable birds, let us all resolve to safeguard their habitat, food, and breeding grounds to ensure their survival and prosperity,” Pegu said.

The Greater Adjutant Stork, one of the world’s rarest stork species, is listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List.

Once found widely across South and Southeast Asia, its numbers have declined drastically, with Assam and parts of Bihar now serving as its last remaining strongholds.

Conservationists emphasize that continued community engagement, habitat preservation, and awareness are essential to ensure the long-term survival of this unique bird, considered a significant part of Assam’s natural heritage.