Guwahati: Women doctors at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) have extended a helping hand to the inmates of an old age home in the city.

Sanjibani Sangha, the Lady Doctors’ Association of the GMCH, on Saturday organised a health check-up programme for the inmates of Gana Sarathi Old Age Home in the city’s Bamunimaidam area.

The health check-ups include various blood tests and physical examinations.



“Health check-up was done along with distribution of medicines. Blood sugar estimation and Haemoglobin tests were also done,” the doctors’ body said in a statement.

Clothes and Bihu snacks like Pitha and Ladus were also distributed to the inmates of the old age home.

A total of 25 inmates were checked by the team for haemoglobin count, diabetes and blood pressure, said Dr Anjana Moyee Saikia, a member of the association.

She said that some inmates were diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension.

Dr Saikia said a free eye check-up programme for all of them will be conducted in the coming days.

The team was led by Dr Parul Dutta and Dr Mehzabin Haider Hazarika, president and secretary of Sanjibani Sangha respectively.

Other members of the team include Dr Madhumita Priyadarshini Das, Medicine specialist; Dr Marami Das, Neurologist, Dr Bornali Dutta Ray Baruah, Dermatologist, Dr Ranjana Deka, Dr Monjuri Kataki, Dr Rosy Khandelia, Dr Anjana Moyee Saikia, Dr Chayanika Choudhary besides some post-graduate students of GMCH.