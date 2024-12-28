Diljit Dosanjh visits Kamakhya Temple before Guwahati concert

Guwahati: Diljit Dosanjh, the famous singer and actor, visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on December 28 to seek blessings ahead of his much-anticipated concert at Sarusajai Stadium.

His performance, part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour, is scheduled for December 29. The visit to the revered temple, one of India’s holiest sites, took place a day before his performance, as he sought divine blessings for a successful and smooth concert.

Dosanjh, known for his musical success and captivating stage presence, expressed his gratitude at the Kamakhya Temple during his visit.

The temple, dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, holds deep spiritual significance, and the artist’s prayers reflected his respect for its power and importance.

The visit also highlighted Dosanjh’s connection to his cultural and spiritual heritage, a value he holds dear despite his busy professional life.

The fans eagerly awaiting his performance at Sarusajai Stadium are excited by his visit to the temple, which they view as a positive omen for the concert.

His gesture has added a personal and spiritual touch to the upcoming event, making it even more meaningful for his followers.

Fans believe that the visit signifies good luck and success, raising their anticipation for what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Dosanjh’s fans in Guwahati and across the region are thrilled by the news, as the Dil-Luminati Tour performance is one of the most highly anticipated musical events in the city.

His connection to the Kamakhya Temple has only fueled the excitement, with many now eagerly counting down the hours until his live performance.