Namsai: The Deputy Commissioner of Namsai has ordered a high-level probe into allegations of medical negligence at the District Hospital, Namsai, following the death of Nang Suthama Mannoi Manchey, a resident of Chongkham village.

The move comes after several local organizations submitted memorandums demanding strict action and urgent reforms in the healthcare system.

In an official order (Memo No. DC-NAM-11021/3/2024-Jud Br.) issued on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Chunk Rangdol Khampa forwarded the complaints to the Director of Health Services, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, seeking immediate constitution of an expert committee to investigate the matter.

The order highlights concerns raised by the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union (ATKSSU), All Namsai District Students’ Union (ANDSU), Young Women’s Awareness Council (YWAC), and the Tai Khamti Youth Organization (TKYO).

The inquiry order was prompted by two formal complaint letters dated September 25, 2025, submitted by the student and youth bodies. In their joint representations, the organizations alleged that negligence by hospital staff led to the untimely death of Nang Suthama Mannoi Manchey.

They argued that the incident reflected deeper systemic issues and urged the district administration to take exemplary action to prevent future lapses in patient care.

The organizations put forth six key demands, including immediate suspension and disciplinary action against those responsible, compensation for the bereaved family, and a high-level inquiry to ensure accountability.

They also pressed for urgent improvements to hospital infrastructure, strict enforcement of medical protocols, and strengthened emergency and referral systems across district hospitals.

Speaking to local representatives, members of the bereaved family expressed deep grief and disappointment, stating that they had “lost a loved one to sheer negligence.” They echoed the demand for justice and fair compensation, while also urging the government to ensure that “no other family has to suffer such a preventable loss.”

Emphasizing the seriousness of the situation, the Deputy Commissioner noted that the matter involves questions of accountability, patient safety, and public trust in the healthcare system. “To ensure natural justice, it is requested to constitute an expert committee to enquire into the matter at the earliest,” the order stated.

Local groups maintain that the incident exposes systemic shortcomings in Namsai’s healthcare facilities and have urged the government to act swiftly to prevent similar tragedies. The Directorate of Health Services is expected to take up the matter and initiate the process of forming an inquiry committee in the coming days.