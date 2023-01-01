GUWAHATI: Chief of the central reserve police force (CRPF) – Sujoy Lal Thaosen from Assam took over the additional charge of director general (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF).

BSF guards 7419 km of international borders that India share with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

SL Thaosen took over charge of BSF DG from Pankaj Kumar Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer.

SL Thaosen from Assam will hold the additional charge of BSF DG till further orders.

Thaosen had earlier served as a special DG in the Border Security Force (BSF).

Who is Sujoy Lal Thaosen?

58-year-old Sujoy Lal Thaosen is a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Hailing from Haflong in Assam, IPS officer Sujoy Lal Thaosen holds PhD from Ujjain University.

Sujoy Lal Thaosen was born on November 6, 1963 at Haflong in Assam.

Thaosen had served different forces in various capacities, including the Special Protection Group (SPG) that is entrusted with the task of providing proximate security to the Prime Minister of India and former Prime Ministers.

Sujoy Lal Thaosen had served twice in the SPG and was taking care of the security of PM Manmohan Singh and former Prime Ministers of India.

Thaosen also served the United Nations as part of the International Police Task Force (IPTF).

He was deployed in Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1999 to 2000.

He supervised important events like Republic Day, Independence Day celebrations in Delhi and Commonwealth Games 2010.