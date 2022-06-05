Sujoy Lal Thaosen – the new director general (DG) of Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) – took over charge of the border guarding force on June 1.

Sujoy Lal Thaosen was handed over the baton by officiating DG and ITBP chief Sanjay Arora at the headquarters of the SSB in RK Puram.

Prior to his appointment as DG of SSB, Thaosen was serving as a special DG in the Border Security Force (BSF).

Thaosen is the 21st DG of the SSB that guards India’s borders with Nepal (1751 km) and Bhutan (699 km).

The SSB also renders its services for internal security like conducting anti-Naxal operations.

Thaosen will serve as the SSB DG till November 30, 2023.

Who is Sujoy Lal Thaosen?

58-year-old Sujoy Lal Thaosen is a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Hailing from Haflong in Assam, IPS officer Sujoy Lal Thaosen holds PhD from Ujjain University.

Sujoy Lal Thaosen was born on November 6, 1963 at Haflong in Assam.

Thaosen had served different forces in various capacities, including the Special Protection Group (SPG) that is entrusted with the task of providing proximate security to the Prime Minister of India and former Prime Ministers.

Sujoy Lal Thaosen had served twice in the SPG and was taking care of the security of PM Manmohan Singh and former Prime Ministers of India.

Thaosen also served the United Nations as part of the international Police Task Force (IPTF).

He was deployed in Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1999 to 2000.

He supervised important events like Republic Day, Independence Day celebrations in Delhi and Commonwealth Games 2010.