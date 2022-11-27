Guwahati: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has targeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for “kicking” his former party.

Sharing a video of Assam’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Twitter, Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kr Borah said, “Your life doesn’t get better by chance, it gets better by Change.”

To this, Ramesh said, “Some like Assam CM and Bhubaneswar Kalita think life becomes better kicking the party that made them.”

Some like Assam CM and Bhubaneswar Kalita think life becomes better kicking the party that made them https://t.co/T29VIi8BRL — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 27, 2022

In 2015, Chief Minister Sarma deserted Congress to join hands with BJP opposing then chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s leadership.

After joining BJP, Sarma has been regularly targeting his former party and its leaders, especially Rahul Gandhi.

Sarma recently taunted Rahul Gandhi’s bearded look saying he has started looking like “Saddam Hussein”, the former Iraqi president.

During a public rally in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Sarma said, “I just saw that his looks have also changed. I said in a TV interview a few days back that there is nothing wrong with his new look. But if you have to change the looks, at least make it like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or even Jawaharlal Nehru will do. It is better if it looks like Gandhiji. But why is your face turning into Saddam Hussein?”

The remark drew a sharp rebuke from Congress which dubbed the remarks as “obnoxious and totally unacceptable”.

Congress leader Ramesh said in a tweet, “It is truly pathetic that several TV channels did debates today on Assam CM’s obnoxious and totally unacceptable comments on Rahul Gandhi’s beard. This trivializes the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

“These channels must do some serious self-introspection on what they have reduced themselves to,” Ramesh said.

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said Chief Minister Sarma was sounding like a “petty troll”.