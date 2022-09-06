New Delhi: The Opposition Congress has written to CBI seeking a probe into as many as seven graft charges against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

The Assam Congress submitted a memorandum to the central investigating agency following a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Top party leaders from Assam including PCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the stir.

The AICC in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, also attended the programme.

“My colleagues from Assam have demanded a CBI investigation on 7 specific cases against the Assam CM. Himanta Biswa Sarma has been blessed by the Great BJP Washing Machine, but the evidence against him is clinching. Will the CBI be allowed to do its job,” said AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who also visited the protest.

The memorandum submitted to the CBI said, “The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee wants to draw the attention of the central bureau of investigation, Government of India, on the following important issues and request to take urgent steps to conduct an immediate inquiry by the CBI on the topmost priority to unearth the truth and take suitable action against them.”



The party has alleged that Vandya International School located at Amingaon, North Guwahati, “is owned by CM’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma who recently inaugurated and publicly announced that the founder of this school is the Chief Minister of Assam”.

“But, being the head of the state of Assam, how can a chief minister run an international school,” the Congress asked.

The second issue they raised was about a private company — RBS Realtors — which the party alleged has transferred unaccounted money to many firms and companies belonging to the Assam CM’s family.

The company’s all-time director Ashok Dhanuka is also allegedly involved in the Jharkhand MLA horse-trading case, it said.

The transactions done by RBS Realtors from Kolkata should be investigated by the CBI, it said.

“The third demand is on the alleged land scam of the Chief Minister’s family members…in one of the biggest land scams (29 Bighas & 9 Lecha) in the state of Assam, the CM was allegedly involved. The Assam Pradesh Congress demands that the government must conduct an inquiry into the land scam by the CBI,” the Congress said.

The Congress alleged another serious issue was the “cheating” of Assamese weavers and the silk and Muga industry in Assam.

A firm called “Golden Thread Company” is making purchases of all the silk and Muga at a cheap price from the weaver and selling them at a very high price, the Congress alleged.

It also demanded a probe into the purchase of a huge quantity of PPE kits by the government of Assam during the COVID-19 pandemic period, allegedly violating all the prescribed norms and guidelines.

This was another “major scam” and all people involved in the entire scam must be nabbed and given exemplary punishment, it demanded.

“We, therefore, request you to please take steps on the above-mentioned objectionable matters and we anticipate that the CBI, Government of India will do the needful,” the Congress said.