The Congress party in Assam has submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of Kamrup-Rural district, demanding a judicial probe into the allegations of “land grabbing” by the family of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Kamrup-R district Congress committee submitted memorandum to the Kamrup-R DC, demanding judicial inquiry against the (alleged) land scams of RBS Realtors and family of the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today,” the Assam Congress informed.

The Congress delegation that submitted the memorandum was led by Assam Congress general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya, Balika Pegu, Kankan Das and Ghanashyam Kalita.

There have been demands for an inquiry into the allegations from different quarters ever since the news regarding the alleged “land grabbing” first broke.

Also read: ‘Our voices won’t be silenced’: Congress leader Angkita Dutta on ‘encounter raj’ in Assam

Eminent scholar Dr Hiren Gohain has also sought a probe into the alleged land grabbing scam involving Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family.



“There is enough information in the news reports, based on which the investigation can be carried out. The investigation will bring out the truth in alleged the scam,” Dr Gohain said in an opinion piece published in Northeast Now Assamese.

Earlier, in an investigative report, The Wire had published an article that claimed that a real estate company co-founded by Assam CM’s wife – “Riniki Bhuyan Sarma – of which their son Nandil Biswa Sarma… owned a significant number of shares – is itself occupying around 18 acres of government land intended for landless individuals and institutions”.