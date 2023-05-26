New Delhi: Congress on Friday posed nine questions before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues such as rising prices, unemployment and farmers’ income, and demanded an apology for the “betrayal” during his tenure.

The Congress party raised before Modi as he completed nine years in office. The Opposition party also said the government should mark this day as ‘Maafi Diwas’.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had raised critical issues during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the nine questions are based on that, party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here.

Ramesh, who was flanked by party leaders Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, also released a booklet ‘Nau saal, Nau sawaal’.

He said PM Modi had become the prime minister on this day nine years ago and therefore, the party wants to ask nine questions of him.

“We want the PM to break his silence on these nine questions,” Jairam Ramesh said.

Posing the questions to the prime minister, he asked, “Why is it that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modi’s friends, even as economic disparities are increasing?” Ramesh also asked why is it that the agreements made with farmers while repealing the three “black” farm laws have not been honoured and why has the minimum support price not been legally guaranteed. Why didn’t farmers’ income double over the last nine years, he asked.

“Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer,” he asked.

On the issue of national security, Jairam Ramesh said the Congress wants to ask “Why is it that even after your clean chit to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory”.

He also asked why deliberate “politics of hatred” for electoral gains were being used, and alleged that an atmosphere of fear in society was being fuelled.

“Why are you silent on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census,” Ramesh said in another poser.

He also questioned the government over democracy and federalism, alleging that it has “weakened” our Constitutional values and democratic institutions in the last nine years.