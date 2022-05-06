Guwahati: The Supreme Court collegium headed by CJI N V Ramana has recommended the name of Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia for elevation to the apex court.

Justice Dhulia, who will be the second Judge to be elevated from the Uttarakhand High Court, is the sibling of national award-winning film director and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia and would have a tenure of little over three years.

Justice Dhulia, born on August 10, 1960, hails from Madanpur, a remote village located in Pauri Garhwal District of Uttarakhand, and joined the Bar at Allahabad High Court in 1986.

His paternal grandfather Bhairav Dutt Dhulia was a freedom fighter and had even served a jail term for his participation in the ‘Quit India Movement.’

Justice Dhulia, an alumnus of Sainik School, Lucknow, did his graduation and Law from the University of Allahabad.

He was the first Chief Standing Counsel in the High Court of Uttarakhand and was later an Additional Advocate General and was elevated as the Judge in the same high court in November 2008.

He later became the Chief Justice Gauhati High Court on January 10, 2021.

The Collegium, which consists of CJI Ramana and Justices U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud, and L Nageswara Rao, decided in its recent deliberations of the collegium, the sources said.

The top court Collegium has also recommended Gujarat High Court judge Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala for appointment as SC judge.