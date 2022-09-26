Guwahati: Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have conducted raids in Guwahati and Dhemaji in Assam in connection with a case involving child pornography.

The CBI team carried out the raid on Sunday in search of some persons who are allegedly involved in uploading child pornographic content on porn websites, a police officer said.

As per reports, a number of child porn movies were uploaded using IP addresses located in those areas.

Inputs were received by the CBI that miscreants used mobile phones and other electronic gadgets in Guwahati and Dhemaji to upload child pornographic content.

The CBI has also launched raids in a few locations in Agartala and Itanagar.

The premier investigation agency has raided 59 locations in the country in 21 states including Assam.