ITANAGAR: The APPSC paper leak row in Arunachal Pradesh is refusing to die down.

The North East Human Rights Organisation (NEHRO) has demanded a CBI investigation into the paper leak issue of AE (Civil) exams recently in Arunachal Pradesh.

The exams were conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The NEHRO slammed the Arunachal Pradesh government, alleging that it is getting involved in corruption.

“The recent leakage of AE (Civil) proves that from the top of the government to its lowest level is corrupted. And there are very possibilities of involvement of influences over the commission to achieve under benefits by higher ups,” the NEHRO stated.

Also read: Alcohol to cost more in Arunachal Pradesh, cabinet increases excise duty on liquor by 15%

Notably, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has stated that it will conduct fresh examinations for the assistant engineer (civil) posts and that a new exams date will be announced soon.

APPSC secretary Jayanta Kr Ray said that the candidates who appeared in the prelims exam for the assistant engineers’ posts will be eligible to reappear in the examination.

The APPSC, on Tuesday, cancelled the exams it conducted on August 26 and 27 to fill up as many as 33 posts of assistant engineer (civil) posts.

The APPSC had to order fresh conduct of the examination after five people were arrested by the Arunachal Pradesh police for allegedly leaking the question papers ahead of the prelims and mains examinations for the AE post.