Guwahati: As protests over the Agnipath scheme continues, the Union government on Sunday banned at least 35 WhatsApp groups for allegedly spreading fake news about the scheme.

As per reports, the government is now tracking the people who are involved in spreading misinformation and inciting violence.

So far at least 10 people were arrested on charges of spreading fake news and also misleading youth on the scheme.

Along with this, the Press Information Bureau has also initiated a fact check line to verify information regarding the scheme.

It may be mentioned that recently the Union Cabinet approved the recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces.

The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. AGNIPATH as per a statement allows “patriotic and motivated” youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

Agniveers will be given an attractive customised monthly package along with Risk and Hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be paid one time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package which shall comprise their contribution including accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the Government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest.