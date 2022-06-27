Guwahati: Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has extended a helping hand to the flood-hit people of Assam.

Kapoor has joined hands with World Kitchen Centre (a non-profit organisation) and Taj Hotels to provide meals to flood-affected people in Assam.

“Along with @wckitchen and @tajhotels, 1200 meals distributed in flood-affected areas in Assam. Khichdi, Begun Bhaja, Mixed Sabji, Vanilla Cake and some juice was on the menu today…,” he posted on Instagram on Sunday.

He posted a picture of the packed meals alongside, the kitchen setup and more.



Kapoor further extended his prayers for the flood-affected people and wished for their safety.

“We stand with our brothers and sisters in Assam and thoughts as well as prayers continue to go out for their safety,” he wrote.

This initiative instantly grabbed attention on the internet with people hailing chef Sanjeev Kapoor for the initiative. “Good cause Chef,” wrote one. Another comment read, “Such a noble cause. Great job Chef.” A third post read, “God bless all who joined the good cause.”

This is not the first time that chef Sanjeev Kapoor took the initiative to help people with problems. In 2021 (amidst Covid-19 severities), he, along with World Kitchen Centre and Taj Hotel, provided meals to the frontline healthcare workers at Cooper Hospital and Sion Hospital in Mumbai.

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Saturday with the death count rising to 118 and Silchar town in the Cachar district submerged for the sixth straight day.

The deluge has hit 93 revenue circles and 3,510 villages, while 2, 65,788 people have taken shelter in 717 relief camps, said the ASDMA bulletin.