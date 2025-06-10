London: The Nehru Centre in London recently hosted an enchanting evening that immersed audiences in the rich classical and folk dance traditions of Assam.

The highlight of this vibrant showcase was the acclaimed Meghranjani Medhi, a recipient of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar and the Luitporia Nasoni title.

Her masterful grace and expressive storytelling captivated the audience throughout the performance.

Meghranjani Medhi’s artistry is deeply rooted in her lineage; she is the daughter of Guru Marami Medhi, an eminent Kathak exponent, and Joyprakash Medhi, an acclaimed vocalist.

With an illustrious career that includes performances across India, the USA, Egypt, and Israel, she continues to serve as a global ambassador for Indian classical dance.

For the first time at The Nehru Centre, UK, audiences witnessed a compelling confluence of two classical Indian dance forms: Kathak and Sattriya.

The “Nritya Sangam” segment presented the rhythmic elegance of Kathak, performed by Meghranjani, alongside the spiritual and cultural depth of Sattriya, showcased by the Luitporia Nasoni Group.

This unique fusion offered a rare and immersive celebration of India’s classical heritage.

The performance was further elevated by a talented ensemble of dancers who added colour and energy to the evening: Bahana Saikia, Ninisha Barman, Jyotishmita Patangia, Jyotismita Khataniar, Ajanta Dutta, Devanshi Dutta, Pallavi Mahanta, Plabita Mahanta, Junmoni Dutta, Jonali Borah, Porinita Saikia, Sreyoshi Debroy, Darshana Ganguly, Debanjali, Bijayanti, Anindita Buragohain, Anjib Rajkhowa, Deetyagata Hazarika, Indrani Ghosh, Jahnobi Baruah, and Noor.

The programme was the vision of Chinu Kishore, founder of Luitporia Nasoni and a respected cultural leader within NEICCUK and the United Assam Association of the UK.

A tireless advocate for the arts of Northeast India, Chinu curated this experience to bring the region’s vibrant traditions to a global audience.

The evening brought together communities and cultures, exemplifying the power of dance as a universal language. It was warmly received by a diverse audience from both the Indian and British diaspora.

The event was supported by several esteemed individuals and organisations, including Cultural Attaché Ajay Thakur, Anuradha Pandey, Nouram J Singh (Director, The Nehru Centre), Purnima Rawal, Ashok Chauhan, Kuldeep Choudhury, Madhuresh Mishra, and the Inspiring Indian Women (IIW). Special thanks were extended to Deepak Choudhury, Minister of Cultural Coordination from HCI, for her continued support of Indian arts and culture in the UK through The Nehru Centre.